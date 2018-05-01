News

3 small quakes occur under ocean off Southern California

Posted: May 01, 2018 10:56 AM PDT

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Several minor earthquakes well offshore have lightly shaken some Southern California coastal communities.
    
The quakes occurred before dawn Tuesday near the southern end of San Clemente Island, more than 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the mainland.
    
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.7 tremor occurred at 4:22 a.m. and was followed by a 3.5 and a 3.3 over the next 90 minutes. The USGS citizen reporting webpage shows they were felt lightly or weakly in the region, mostly in coastal cities.
    
San Clemente Island is the southernmost of the Channel Islands and has U.S. Navy facilities.

