3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Hollister

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 04:53 PM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 05:51 PM PST

TRES PINOS, Calif. - A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck south of Hollister Wednesday. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit a little more than 7 miles south of Tres Pinos around 4:22 p.m. at a depth of 4 kilometers. 

People reported feeling the quake as far as Salinas, Monterey and Soledad. 

A 2.5 quake hit the same area of Tres Pinos around 3:48 p.m. 

No injuries or damages have been reported. 

For more information on this earthquake click here: USGS event page. 

