3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Hollister

TRES PINOS, Calif. - A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck south of Hollister Wednesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit a little more than 7 miles south of Tres Pinos around 4:22 p.m. at a depth of 4 kilometers.

People reported feeling the quake as far as Salinas, Monterey and Soledad.

A 2.5 quake hit the same area of Tres Pinos around 3:48 p.m.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

For more information on this earthquake click here: USGS event page.