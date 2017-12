SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit in Santa Clara County late Tuesday night near the Alum Rock area. It struck around 10:32PM with a depth of five miles.

Another earthquake hit earlier today in the san Martin area.

There were over 7,000 responses in just under 30 minutes reported on the USGS website.

Tune into Wake Up on KION news Channel 5/46 tomorrow morning for the latest.