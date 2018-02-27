6-year-old Hollister boy among dead in three separate fatal crashes

6yearold Hollister boy among dead in...

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were killed in three separate car accidents on the Central Coast over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the first fatal crash took place Saturday on Highway 152 in an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County.

Around 2:10 p.m. a 49-year-old Monterey woman was driving a 2014 Ford east of Lake Road when she veered to the right and struck a tree. The woman died at the scene.

CHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor however the collision is still under investigation.

---

On Sunday, a motorcyclist was killed in a two car crash.

Around 4:10 p.m. a 43-year-old Gilroy man was riding his Harley Davidson with a passenger when he attempted to turn left on Highway 156 to San Felipe Road in the Hollister area.

CHP said, after the motorcyclist approached the intersection he braked to avoid hitting a GMC Sierra but it was too late. The two vehicle’s collided and the motorcyclist died at the scene. The 43-year-old victim has been identified as Michael Gonzalez of Gilroy.

The passenger, 29-year-old Tiffany Gonzalez sustained major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

---

A 6-year-old Hollister boy was killed in a crash on McCloskey Road in unincorporated San Benito County.

According to CHP, 30-year-old Jesus Mora, of Hollister was drunk driving when he drifted off the roadway and struck a wooden utility pole. The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday.

“At the time of the collision Mora had two juvenile passengers seated in the front seat of his vehicle,” said CHP.

The 6-year-old has been identified as Camilo Mora Valles. Valles died at the scene. A 7-year-old boy sustained major injuries and was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose.

Mora was arrested and booked into San Benito County Jail for Murder and Driving while intoxicated causing bodily injury.