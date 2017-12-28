AAA to offer "Tipsy Tow" service on New Year's Eve

AAA to offer Tipsy Tow service on New...

SALINAS, Calif. - AAA California is once again offering free towing services to those who plan on drinking this New Year's Eve.

For those who do, AAA urges them to take safety precautions in advance by designating a non-drinking driver, calling a cab or staying with a friend.

But for those who are not able to do that, AAA Northern California (including Salinas and Santa Cruz) is offering free "Tipsy Tow" services from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Dec. 31st.

Tipsy Tow provides a free 10-mile tow and ride home, even if you're not a member. Beyond 10 miles, people will be charged a standard towing rate.

If you need a safe ride home, call 1-800-AAA-HELP.