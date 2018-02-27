News

Alleged rapist posed as ride-hailing driver in California

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 03:09 PM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 03:09 PM PST

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Authorities say a man who posed as a driver for ride-hailing companies has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting seven women over a 15-month period in Los Angeles County.cbs 
    
The district attorney's office says Nicolas Morales faces 27 charges including nine counts of forcible oral copulation and six counts of rape. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately known if the 44-year-old has an attorney.
    
The alleged assaults happened across greater Los Angeles from late 2016 until the beginning of this year. Prosecutors say a knife was used in some of the attacks.
    
Morales has been jailed since his arrest Feb. 23. Prosecutors are asking bail be set at $10 million.
    
If convicted as charged, he could face up to 300 years to life in prison.
 

