Attempted homicide suspect wanted in connection to stabbing in front of Gilroy school

GILROY, Calif. - The Gilroy Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing outside a school in Gilroy.

The stabbing occurred in front of South Valley Middle School in the 300 block of IOOF Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Thursday (April 26).

When officers arrived at the scene, they found fresh blood on the ground. A few minutes later, Saint Louise Regional Hospital reported that a stabbing victim walked into the emergency room.

"The victim suffered numerous stab wounds to his upper body. The victim was stabilized by hospital staff and transported to a local trauma center," said Gilroy PD.

33-year-old Roberto Mendoza , of San Martin was identified as the suspect by witness statements and video surveillance.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza for Attempted Homicide and Assault with Deadly Weapon.

GPD said, "The stabbing instrument used has not been recovered and Mr. Mendoza should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Mendoza should contact Gilroy PD at 408-846-0350.