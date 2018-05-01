News

Attempted homicide suspect wanted in connection to stabbing in front of Gilroy school

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 01:31 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:48 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - The Gilroy Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing outside a school in Gilroy. 

The stabbing occurred in front of South Valley Middle School in the 300 block of IOOF Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Thursday (April 26). 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found fresh blood on the ground. A few minutes later, Saint Louise Regional Hospital reported that a stabbing victim walked into the emergency room. 

"The victim suffered numerous stab wounds to his upper body. The victim was stabilized by hospital staff and transported to a local trauma center," said Gilroy PD. 

33-year-old Roberto Mendoza , of San Martin was identified as the suspect by witness statements and video surveillance. 

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza for Attempted Homicide and Assault with Deadly Weapon. 

GPD said, "The stabbing instrument used has not been recovered and Mr. Mendoza should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Mendoza should contact Gilroy PD at 408-846-0350. 

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

The Empire State Building opens, "Citizen Kane" premieres, Cheerios are introduced, Elvis gets hitched, President Bush delivers his "Mission Accomplished" speech, and President Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden, all on this day.

Read More »
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Want to prolong your life expectancy by more than a decade? A new study suggests that you can do just that by following these five healthy habits.

Read More »
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" dominated the weekend box office, but where does its opening rank all time?

Read More »
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

A candy maker was one of the first big business acquisition during 2018, here's a look at other large mergers and acquisitions this year.

Read More »