News

Benchlands residents react to closure and move to River Street

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 06:14 PM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 08:21 PM PST

Reaction from those affected by...

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Benchlands homeless camp is being cleared out on Wednesday, and San Lorenzo Park is opening to normal public activity on Thursday. 

Santa Cruz is opening up the new River Street Emergency Transition camp for qualified Benchlands residents, and is equipped with showers, bathrooms, security, and employment help. 

Multiple homeless people tell KION they are excited about the move. "The beginning of the beginning. A new beginning, hopefully," Mark Hemersbach said. 


Allissa Jaime has called the Benchlands home for just a month, but has seen enough. "There's a lot of people here, and you don't know their backgrounds or anything."

The Santa Cruz Police Department is trying to get rid of that problem for the River Street camp. "If you're a wanted person or have stolen property or a weapon, we are going to take you to jail. This is not a free for all zone," Santa Cruz Police Chief, Andrew Mills, said. 

More than security, people are ready for a transition out of these camps. "Transition us into housing, back into society. housing, jobs, training," Jaime said. Hemersbach tells us he ready to "being back to being busy and make a buck."

Not everyone is thrilled with the decision to shut down the Benchlands. A few people told KION they don't want to leave, but they didn't wish to speak any further. 
 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Nylon is invented, the "M*A*S*H" finale draws a record audience, Michael Jackson wins a record eight Grammys, the Gulf War ends, and the Branch Davidian standoff begins, all on this day.

Read More »
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Do you ever find yourself lacking energy throughout the day? Here are 14 foods and drinks you may want to eliminate from your diet to keep yourself energized.

Read More »
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

The 2018 Mobile World Congress kicked off Monday in Barcelona, Spain. Over 2,300 exhibitors will show off the latest in mobile communications over the four-day convention.

Read More »