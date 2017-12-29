Bomb squad detonates suspicious device at Monterey County Fairgrounds

MONTEREY, Calif. - UPDATE: 12/28/2017 10:47 a.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's bomb squad detonated a suspicious device at the Monterey County Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

Authorities told KION the suspicious device was found on a construction site at the fairgrounds around 9 a.m.

Commander John Thornburg said the device was described as a suspicious package with wires sticking out. He said the device turned out to be a battery pack.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom around 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious package at the Monterey County Fairgrounds.

According to Commander John Thornburg, a call for a suspicious package with wires sticking out of it came in at 9 a.m. Thursday. The bomb squad is at the scene.

At this time the public is advised to avoid the area.

