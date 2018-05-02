Bomb threat cleared at San Lorenzo Valley Schools

FELTON, Calif. - UPDATE: 5/2/2018 11:32 a.m. San Lorenzo Valley Middle School students returned to class following a bomb threat early Wednesday morning.

The threat made towards San Lorenzo Valley High School prompted the evacuation of middle school students while the high school and elementary school remained on lockdown.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies and a bomb detection K-9 searched the campus and said no suspicious items were found.

An "all clear" was given at 11:15 a.m. and classes have resumed as normal.

The incident is being investigated by Sheriff's detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call 831-471-1121.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat at San Lorenzo Valley High School.

The threat was made early Wednesday morning.

San Lorenzo Valley Middle School students have been evacuated and moved to the football field.

San Lorenzo Valley High School and elementary students are being held on lockdown.

The school is being searched by deputies and a K-9.

The Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook asking parents to not respond to the high school and instead go to the Felton Bible Church at the corner of East Zayante Road and Graham Hill Road.