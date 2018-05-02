News

Bomb threat cleared at San Lorenzo Valley Schools

Students return to class

By:

Posted: May 02, 2018 10:16 AM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 01:05 PM PDT

FELTON, Calif. - UPDATE: 5/2/2018 11:32 a.m. San Lorenzo Valley Middle School students returned to class following a bomb threat early Wednesday morning. 

The threat made towards San Lorenzo Valley High School prompted the evacuation of middle school students while the high school and elementary school remained on lockdown. 

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies and a bomb detection K-9 searched the campus and said no suspicious items were found. 

An "all clear" was given at 11:15 a.m. and classes have resumed as normal. 

The incident is being investigated by Sheriff's detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call 831-471-1121. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat at San Lorenzo Valley High School. 

The threat was made early Wednesday morning. 

San Lorenzo Valley Middle School students have been evacuated and moved to the football field. 

San Lorenzo Valley High School and elementary students are being held on lockdown.

The school is being searched by deputies and a K-9. 

The Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook asking parents to not respond to the high school and instead go to the Felton Bible Church at the corner of East Zayante Road and Graham Hill Road. 

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 3
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 3

Washington, D.C., is incorporated, Joe DiMaggio makes his major-league debut, the Sears Tower becomes the tallest building in the world, and the first spam email is sent, all on this day.

Read More »
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Take a look at the 15 most gambling-addicted states, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

Read More »
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Leonardo da Vinci dies, Lou Gehrig sits out a game for the first time in 14 years, the Soviets capture Berlin, and Princess Charlotte is born, all on this day.

Read More »
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

When it comes to having fun, not every state is created equal. Take a look at which 10 states were picked as the most fun in America, according to WalletHub.

Read More »