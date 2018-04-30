News

Brazilian surfer rides largest wave ever surfed

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 10:03 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 10:05 AM PDT

Largest wave ever surfed

CBS News - A monster wave off Portugal has produced a world record for a Brazilian surfer.
    
The World Surf League says Rodrigo Koxa has ridden the biggest wave ever surfed. At the group's Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, it said its judges determined that a wave Koxa surfed at Naraze, Portugal, on Nov. 8 was 80 feet (24.38 meters) high.
    
That overtook the previous record of 78 feet (23.77 meters) set by American Garrett McNamara in 2011.
    
The group says it awards "the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year ... not only did Koxa win this year's honor, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed."
    
Koxa described the award as "a dream come true."

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

The Empire State Building opens, "Citizen Kane" premieres, Cheerios are introduced, Elvis gets hitched, President Bush delivers his "Mission Accomplished" speech, and President Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden, all on this day.

Read More »
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Want to prolong your life expectancy by more than a decade? A new study suggests that you can do just that by following these five healthy habits.

Read More »
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" dominated the weekend box office, but where does its opening rank all time?

Read More »
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

A candy maker was one of the first big business acquisition during 2018, here's a look at other large mergers and acquisitions this year.

Read More »