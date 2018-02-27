News

Burglary suspects found with machete in Morgan Hill

Nearly 30+ burglary victims

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 11:01 AM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 11:01 AM PST

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Two burglary suspects out of Morgan Hill were found in possession of a machete, drugs and so much stolen property in the vehicle it had to be impounded. 

An alert citizen called Morgan Hill Police Sunday, around 12:44 p.m. and said two suspicious men were sitting in a car and smoking something out of a tin foil while parked at the Chevron Gas Station on Cochrane at Madrone Parkway. 

MHPD officers noticed drug paraphernalia as they approached the suspects car. 

Sgt. Troy Hoefling said, "Officers observed a handgun between the passenger door and floorboard."

The suspects were arrested and identified as 27-year-old Tyler Del Vecchia, and 30-year-old Justin Holderfield of Morgan Hill.

"The handgun was determined to be a BB gun and almost impossible to ascertain real from fake without manipulating the weapon," said Sgt. Hoefling.  

During a search of the vehicle, officers found several weapons, stolen credit cards, gift cards, stolen license plates, a machete, and military discharge papers that belonged to someone else. Officers also recovered smoking pipes, tin foil with drug residue and .71 grams of heroin. 

Investigators believe they'll identify at least 30 more burglary victims.  

Both suspects admitted to burglarizing “so many vehicles that they could not even remember all of the locations."

Vecchia and Holderfield were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of: Possession of Stolen Property, Auto Burglary, Under the influence of a Controlled Substance, possession of Paraphernalia, possession of Heroin, Possession of an expandable baton, and possession of an imitation firearm. 

"We can’t solve these crimes without you, our Eagle-Eye citizens! If you See Something – Say Something!! " said MHPD. 

If you are the victim of a recent auto burglary or had your unlocked vehicle ransacked. Please contact the Morgan Hill Police Department. Detective Corporal Burdick at 669-253-4960 or Detective Price or 669-253-4985.

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Nylon is invented, the "M*A*S*H" finale draws a record audience, Michael Jackson wins a record eight Grammys, the Gulf War ends, and the Branch Davidian standoff begins, all on this day.

Read More »
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Do you ever find yourself lacking energy throughout the day? Here are 14 foods and drinks you may want to eliminate from your diet to keep yourself energized.

Read More »
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

The 2018 Mobile World Congress kicked off Monday in Barcelona, Spain. Over 2,300 exhibitors will show off the latest in mobile communications over the four-day convention.

Read More »