Cabrillo College Drive reopened after car accident

SOQUEL, Calif - Cabrillo College Drive is back open after a car went off the road.

This happened in Soquel near Park Avenue.

Santa Cruz CHP responded to the accident, and rescue crews got the driver out of the car.

The car had veered off the road and went through a metal guard rail before hitting some trees on the side of the road.

The driver was not hurt in the accident.