California Democrats don't endorse Feinstein for Senate, no official endorsement for Governor

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 04:24 PM PST

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

Party activists were more eager to throw their support behind her primary challenger, state Senate leader Kevin de Leon. However, he too failed to earn the 60 percent support he needed to win the endorsement.

That means neither candidate will get the party's seal of approval or extra campaign cash leading into the June primary.


The decision came from more than 3,000 Democratic activists gathered for the state party's annual convention this weekend.

De Leon pitched himself as a fresh face who will fight harder for immigrants than Feinstein has. Feinstein touted her experience in Washington and her history fighting to ban assault weapons.

In the Governor's race, the state party will offer no official endorsement, with no candidate reaching the 60 percent requirement.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom received the highest total at 39 percent, but there were surprises. Despite recently polling in 2nd, former LA mayor Antonio Villaraigosa finished 4th at the state convention, supported by nine percent of voting delegates. State Treasurer John Chiang came in second at 30 percent, and Delaine Eastin, former state lawmaker and Superintendent of Public Instruction, was third with 20 percent. 

Congressman Jimmy Panetta secured an official endorsement from the California Democratic Party. 

