California lawmakers push 10 new gun control bills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California lawmakers are seeking to add 10 new gun control bills to the state's nation-leading gun restrictions in the wake of the latest mass shooting.



They include expanding the definition of assault rifles; expanding gun violence restraining orders; letting individuals block themselves from buying guns; cracking down on homemade "ghost guns;" and beefing up gun tracing.



The Democratic Assembly members promoting the bills said Monday that recent shootings including the Valentine's Day slayings of 17 people at a Florida high school show California can do more to restrict gun violence.



One bill that would expand California's assault weapon definition to include high-powered semi-automatic rifles without fixed magazines. California gun owners are required to register assault weapons with the state. A similar measure to expand the definition failed in 2016.