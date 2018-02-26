News

California lawmakers push 10 new gun control bills

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 02:10 PM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 02:10 PM PST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California lawmakers are seeking to add 10 new gun control bills to the state's nation-leading gun restrictions in the wake of the latest mass shooting.
    
They include expanding the definition of assault rifles; expanding gun violence restraining orders; letting individuals block themselves from buying guns; cracking down on homemade "ghost guns;" and beefing up gun tracing.
    
The Democratic Assembly members promoting the bills said Monday that recent shootings including the Valentine's Day slayings of 17 people at a Florida high school show California can do more to restrict gun violence.
    
One bill that would expand California's assault weapon definition to include high-powered semi-automatic rifles without fixed magazines. California gun owners are required to register assault weapons with the state. A similar measure to expand the definition failed in 2016.
 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Nylon is invented, the "M*A*S*H" finale draws a record audience, Michael Jackson wins a record eight Grammys, the Gulf War ends, and the Branch Davidian standoff begins, all on this day.

Read More »
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Do you ever find yourself lacking energy throughout the day? Here are 14 foods and drinks you may want to eliminate from your diet to keep yourself energized.

Read More »
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

The 2018 Mobile World Congress kicked off Monday in Barcelona, Spain. Over 2,300 exhibitors will show off the latest in mobile communications over the four-day convention.

Read More »
What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and payment system that was created in 2009. Here are some places you can that accept it for purchases.

Read More »