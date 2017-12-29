News

Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea remains silent following harassment allegations

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 04:58 PM PST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 12:06 AM PST

Mayor of CarmelbytheSea remains...

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. - Roughly a year and half after his election, the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea is facing allegations of sexual harassment. Kim Stemler with the Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association alleges Mayor Steve Dallas made sexual remarks toward her while she was working at the Carmel Film Festival in October, but also claims Dallas has been "sexualizing conversations" since as far back as 2014.

According to Stemler, the most recent remarks happened on the opening night of the film festival when Dallas made a reference to pornography, a lewd comment about a stain on her shirt and “in mingling around I ended up near the mayor and he turns to me and says ‘how's your sex life?'” Stemler said Thursday. “I only know this man professionally, I should not have to put up with any type of inappropriate behavior like this in a professional or social setting."

Stemler reported the incident to the city a couple months later. She initially wanted to keep things quiet, she says, out of respect for Dallas' family, but the city determined it was best to make it a formal complaint.

"Even though it’s uncomfortable for me, it's the right thing to do so I really think that was it. I have not behaved poorly,” said Stemler. “What I realized, although I’ll say stop or that's enough or roll my eyes and walk away, I am not as forceful as I would normally be because he has positional authority over me,” said Stemler.

Stemler is not alone. Cathi Clay says she lived at a house owned by Dallas in 2013. She claims Dallas, who was not mayor at the time, would come by the house unannounced and look through her windows. Clay also alleges Dallas said she could not live at the house if she changed her relationship status. She also says after moving out, Dallas lied about who he was to her real estate agency in order to get her new address.

KION reached out to city officials for comment but they did not return phone calls.

KION Copyright 2017


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

An audience goes to the cinema for the first time, The Beatles' "White Album" goes to No. 1, and the first American test-tube baby is born, all on this day.

Read More »