Central Coast shoppers flock to stores for sales and returns

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 04:44 PM PST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 06:59 PM PST

SALINAS, Calif. - Just because Christmas is over doesn't meant the rush at Central Coast stores is.

40, 50 and 75 percent off are just some of the discounts retailers like Best Buy and Old Navy offered shoppers the day after Christmas.

With great discounts like that along with perfect weather many central coast residents we spoke with say they just couldn't stay home.

And according to the National Retail Federation, so do plenty of other Americans.

They say 47 percent of consumers plan to take advantage of the deals that come after Christmas.

Many of the shoppers doing so are only adding to what retailers have already called a successful holiday season.

Gift giving this year was at an extreme high at a record breaking $598 billion.

That's up $33 billion from last year! But not everyone i spoke with was completely satisfied with their gifts.

Just this past holiday season two thirds of people made at least one return.

But stores still have time to make up for that cash they have to give back to unsatisfied gift recipients. Gift card sales don't count until the day they're used which means this week should continue to bring in money for retailers.

In the meantime, Central Coast residents are just hoping to get the most out of their money the day after Christmas and beyond.

Shopping experts say if you do plan on making a return, do it as soon as possible...especially if the person that gave you the gift didn't include a receipt. Once that item goes on clearance you might not get the full value.

