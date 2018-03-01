Chick-fil-A among new businesses coming to Northridge Mall

SALINAS, Calif. - There's some exciting news to share for food lovers and mall goers on the Central Coast.

Northridge Mall will be opening a Chick-fil-A, Panera and Pandora Jewelry store later this year, according to mall officials.

Sure, it's not breaking news per se, but we're pretty excited considering the nearest location of the beloved chicken establishment is in San Jose.

There's no word on an exact date of opening or how many jobs the businesses will bring, but it will be toward the end of the year.