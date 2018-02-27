CHP: Driver dies after truck strikes tree in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A driver was killed in a solo car accident in Hollister Monday afternoon.

For an unknown reason, one driver allowed another to travel across the westbound traffic lane and onto the north shoulder of Shore Road causing that driver to collide with two trees and come to rest. As a result of the tree collision, the driver, 52-year-old Steven Lawrence of Hollister died at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 3:14 p.m. when the driver of a red Chevy pickup truck lost control and hit a tree on San Felipe Road and Shore Road.

All westbound lanes were blocked for hours.

CHP recommended drivers take a detour to Highway 156 to Highway 25 to get around the crash.

Alcohol and or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision at this time. This collision is however still under investigation. Citizens having any information regarding this collision are encouraged to call the Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408-848-2324 and speak with Officer Steven Huerta.