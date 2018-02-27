City looks into bringing back paid parking to Oldtown

City looks into bringing back paid...

SALINAS, Calif. - Back in August, the work was being done below the surface to locate utilities, that part is complete. The bones and layout of the main street master plan are also pretty much figured out, so the city is now working out the smaller details. One part of that includes parking and a way to re-invest money back into the downtown.

"We're trying to improve our parking and bring it up to standard. Make it more well lit and make it more modern. And with that we would re-address paid parking, but that we want to roll out with the Salinas City Center Association as well. Because we are projecting models with 50-cents an hour we could bring in enough revenue to re-invest in our parking assets," said Assistant Public Works Director, Don Reynolds.

The master plan calls for two way traffic downtown, as well as converting old lots into housing. Everything is currently in the design phase, and we are told the City will continue holding meetings to stay in close contact with business owners and the public.

For a draft of the Main Street Master Plan:

https://www.cityofsalinas.org/sites/default/files/draft_-_main_street_master_plan.pdf

To stay in 'the know' on future meetings:

https://www.cityofsalinas.org/our-city-services/public-works/upcoming-current-public-works-projects/main-street-streetscape-project

https://www.facebook.com/SalinasDowntownVibrancy/