CSUMB to hold Symposium on Women in Ag and Tech

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 06:00 AM PST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 06:00 AM PST

SEASIDE, Calif. - The role technology plays in agriculture continues to grow. But what about the role women play? On Wednesday a symposium will feature some of the top women in agriculture, technology and agtech. 

According to Executive Director of the Institute for Innovation and Economic Development, Brad Barbeau, not enough women are entering STEM fields or tech fields, even though that's what companies and industries are increasingly looking for. Pair that with farming, which is also typically dominated by men, it makes the environment not as welcoming for females. Some of the top women from the biggest Agriculture companies will speak about their experiences in tech, agriculture and agtech Wednesday.  

"Having successful women talk about what their experiences have been, whats helped them be successful and what are some of the barriers and how do we understand those barriers," said Barbeau. 

The panel discussion will be today from 2-6PM at CSUMB University Center, 4314 Sixth Avenue Seaside, CA 93955.

 

 

