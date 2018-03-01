DA: No evidence to support sexual misconduct allegations against Deputy Director of Public Works

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Monterey County's Deputy Director of Public Works was accused of taking photographs of clothed men’s genital areas and soliciting sex with a young man.

An investigation carried out by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office determined that Deputy Director, Donald Searle didn't violate any state laws.

KION received screenshots from a county employee who claims the conversations and photos are from Searle's phone.

The investigation focused on two allegations against Searle:

1) Searle took photographs of the clothed genital areas of several men, without their consent or knowledge.

2) Searle purportedly solicited sexual acts with a young male.

The DA's Office released this statement: Penal Code Section 647(j)(2) prohibits secretly photographing or recording another person under or through that person’s clothing in order to view the person’s body or undergarments, without the person’s consent or knowledge, for a sexual purpose. Searle’s conduct of photographing the outside of males’ clothes, which were readily observable by the public, does not constitute a violation of this section, or of any state law, because such photographs do not show anything under or through the males’ clothing.

The DA's Office said there is no evidence to prove that Searle contacted a minor for sex.