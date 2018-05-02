News

Deer takes a dip at Seacliff State Beach

By:

Posted: May 02, 2018 01:34 PM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 01:38 PM PDT

Courtesy: Seacliff State Beach

APTOS, Calif. - You don't see a deer taking a dip in the ocean everyday but that's exactly what happened at a beach in Aptos. 

California State Parks posted a video to Facebook showing a deer swimming in the water at Seacliff State Beach Wednesday morning. 

"We clearly don't see them here everyday, but deer can and do swim, most often between islands, up to 15 mph," said State Park officials. 

The video only shows one, but beach-goers said they spotted two deer take a little dip before prancing away. 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Leonardo da Vinci dies, Lou Gehrig sits out a game for the first time in 14 years, the Soviets capture Berlin, and Princess Charlotte is born, all on this day.

Read More »
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

When it comes to having fun, not every state is created equal. Take a look at which 10 states were picked as the most fun in America, according to WalletHub.

Read More »
Castroville church hit by vandals

Castroville church hit by vandals

On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

The Empire State Building opens, "Citizen Kane" premieres, Cheerios are introduced, Elvis gets hitched, President Bush delivers his "Mission Accomplished" speech, and President Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden, all on this day.

Read More »