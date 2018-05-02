Deer takes a dip at Seacliff State Beach

Courtesy: Seacliff State Beach

APTOS, Calif. - You don't see a deer taking a dip in the ocean everyday but that's exactly what happened at a beach in Aptos.

California State Parks posted a video to Facebook showing a deer swimming in the water at Seacliff State Beach Wednesday morning.

"We clearly don't see them here everyday, but deer can and do swim, most often between islands, up to 15 mph," said State Park officials.

The video only shows one, but beach-goers said they spotted two deer take a little dip before prancing away.