Dozens of quakes rattle Hawaii volcano, eruption possible

Posted: May 02, 2018 03:14 PM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 03:14 PM PDT

HONOLULU, AP - Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at Puu Oo.

The floor began to collapse Monday, triggering lava to move into a new area of the volcano and causing a series of earthquakes.

There have been about 50 small quakes detected in the area on Wednesday morning alone.

Lava moved down the slope of the volcano and into the Big Island's Puna District. Geologists believe that the magma may have gone under Highway 130, which leads to a popular volcano access point.

Scientists say a new eruption in the area is possible.

 

