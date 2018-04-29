Drug Take Back Day on the Central Coast

MARINA, Calif. - It's a hard pill to swallow. Drug-related deaths rival car-related deaths in Monterey County. And on the peninsula, prescription drugs are linked to more than just addiction.

"A lot of times when we are arresting people for property crimes or drug violations, there is usually some sort of a prescription drug component," says Sgt. Jeff Carr with the Marina Police Department.

That's where drug take back day comes in. Local agencies team up with the DEA to properly dispose of not just illegal, but old drugs...ones found buried in medicine cabinets of people like Jack Day.

Day's wife is a cancer survivor. Today he gave Marina Police what's left of her meds.

"We do have an opioid crisis and we want to make sure that again these drugs that are out there are properly disposed of and don't get in the wrong hands," says Day.

At a similar event last fall, the public turned in a record 456 tons of prescription drugs nationwide.

But it begs the question, are doctors prescribing too much?

"It is two parts...there are more pills coming to patients, but we also need to give patients education about the risks and how to dispose of them safely. So the goal is, in addition to getting doctors to write for less opioid medication, is to use alternatives," says Casey Grover, CHOMP emergency physician.

And so the battle continues...

But programs like Monterey County's prescribe safe initiative and drug take back day will help fight that battle.

"Get rid of your unused or unwanted medications safely and securely and let's keep that medication out of the wrong hands."

Now although the big take back event was today, there are multiple locations in our area with containers in their lobby year-round.

You can find more info by clicking here.