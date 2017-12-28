Experts recommend getting your flu shot amid concerns about effectiveness

News

SALINAS, Calif. - Flu cases are increasing in Monterey County and despite some misconceptions, experts recommend getting vaccinated.

The CDC says reports of this year's flu shot only being 10-percent effective are not true for the United States.

One nurse KION spoke with on Wednesday said that on the Central Coast, 58 percent of cases in December have been what they call influenza A. The remainder have been influenza b which is essentially a stomach flu.

"Influenza b can have diarrhea and vomiting and stomach signs and symptoms versus influenza a, which historically has been more upper respiratory, fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat, SVMH nurse Melissa Reed.

While flu vaccines are still recommended, doctors say antiviral drugs used for specific viral infections are also important as a second line of defense.

