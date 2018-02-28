News

Female stabbed near 7th Avenue in Santa Cruz

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 04:56 PM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 06:39 PM PST

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue. 

Deputies arrived at the scene Tuesday afternoon and found a female victim suffering from at least one stab wound. 

Sgt. Brian Cleveland told KION the victim will most likely be airlifted to a Bay Area hospital. Her injuries are not life threatening.

7th Avenue was closed while investigators canvased the scene. The Sheriff's Office is not investigating the case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Nylon is invented, the "M*A*S*H" finale draws a record audience, Michael Jackson wins a record eight Grammys, the Gulf War ends, and the Branch Davidian standoff begins, all on this day.

Read More »
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Do you ever find yourself lacking energy throughout the day? Here are 14 foods and drinks you may want to eliminate from your diet to keep yourself energized.

Read More »
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

The 2018 Mobile World Congress kicked off Monday in Barcelona, Spain. Over 2,300 exhibitors will show off the latest in mobile communications over the four-day convention.

Read More »