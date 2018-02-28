Female stabbed near 7th Avenue in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue.

Deputies arrived at the scene Tuesday afternoon and found a female victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

Sgt. Brian Cleveland told KION the victim will most likely be airlifted to a Bay Area hospital. Her injuries are not life threatening.

7th Avenue was closed while investigators canvased the scene. The Sheriff's Office is not investigating the case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.