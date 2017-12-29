First flu death of the season reported in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - A Monterey County resident became the first flu related death this season.

Health Officials said the person was under the age of 65-years-old.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual,” states Dr. Edward Moreno, Health Officer for Monterey County.

Health officials said flu activity is increasing in Monterey County. People at greatest risk are those 65-years or older, children younger than 5, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions like asthma, heart disease, and weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle body aches, headaches and fatigue.

Dr. Moreno recommends that babies, six months of age and older be vaccinated against influenza.

“Influenza vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect your family from complications of influenza,” states Dr. Moreno. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated.” Though early reports indicate the vaccine may less effective in preventing influenza this season as we hoped, reports indicate that the vaccine is still very effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Free or low cost influenza vaccinations are offered at the following Monterey County Health Department Clinics:

Alisal Health Center, 559 East Alisal St., Salinas. (831) 769-8870

Seaside Family Health Center, 1150 Freemont Blvd., Seaside. (831) 899-8100

Other locations offering influenza vaccination can be found at: http://flushot.healthmap.org/