Fresno woman gives birth inside market

FRESNO, Calif. - Customers usually go to El Parian Mexican market to check off their grocery list but one woman brought home a little more than she had planned.

The long time customer gave birth to her baby boy in the middle of the Fresno store on Tuesday night. All of the employees rushed to help her.

"I was just praying to god the baby was going to be okay,” said Owner of El Parian, Issamar Sepulveda.

The customer was captured on surveillance footage clinging to one of the tables and then falling to the ground.

"I started to hear her screaming and starting to throw stuff out,” said Sepulveda.

Sepulveda and employees were trying to call 9-1-1 but they soon realized they would be the ones to have to deliver the baby.

"We run this way me and the butcher and I see the baby coming out. Then I tell the cook to grab some scissors and she is like from where and I'm like idk just bring me some scissors!” said Sepulveda.

The store owner cut the umbilical cord and the butcher took off his apron to catch the baby.

"I was nervous I was scared I was hoping I was doing the right thing."

Sepulveda stayed on the phone with the 9-1-1 operator asking questions making sure the baby boy was healthy. In the end fire crews and medics arrived.

Sepulveda said she's just thankful she was there at the right time.

"It was a miracle here with nothing no doctors nobody knew what to do but the instincts were there."