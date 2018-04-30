News

Gilroy PD: $29K in cash found at suspected drug dealer's home

GILROY, Calif. - The Gilroy Police Department served a search warrant at a suspected drug dealers home and found thousands of dollars in cash. 

On April 27, Members of Gilroy PD's Anit-Crime Team and the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a home in the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street. During the search, officers found Adan Urenda in possession of $29,000 in cash. The money was seized as possible proceeds from drug sales. 

Urenda was also arrested about a week before for domestic violence and possession of drugs for sale. 

On April 16, officers went to Urenda's home regarding a felony domestic violence incident. 

"When the officers knocked on the door, Adan Urenda had a delayed response in answering the officer’s requests to come to the door," said Gilroy PD. 

According to GPD, Urenda attempted to destroy evidence of narcotics sales. Police recovered methamphetamine and $2,000 on Urenda. 

He was arrested for felony spousal abuse, possession of methamphetamine for sales and destruction of evidence. 

Urenda is currently out of custody pending court proceedings for the above charges. 

