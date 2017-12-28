News

Gilroy Police turn to social media for uptick in holiday theft

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 06:19 AM PST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 06:19 AM PST

GILROY, Calif. - From malls to gas stations, pictures of suspected thieves now cover the Gilroy Police Department's Facebook page. 

This girl is accused of stealing a pair of jeans from Kohls, and these two guys walked out of Costco with a 75 inch TV worth more than two-thousand dollars according to the Facebook Page. Turning to social media is helping Gilroy Police catch and identify the suspected thieves. Until then, they face the court of public opinion.

"It helps identify people and keep the community in the know of what's going on. We can only do so much and so if you get the public involved it just helps the overall crime get solved," said Corporal Bobby Griffith of the Gilroy Police Department.

According to Gilroy Police, there is usually an uptick in thefts during this time of year, and social media helps combat that. 

 

If you recognize anyone in the photos, you're asked to cal GPD. 

KION Copyright 2017


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

An audience goes to the cinema for the first time, The Beatles' "White Album" goes to No. 1, and the first American test-tube baby is born, all on this day.

Read More »