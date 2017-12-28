Gilroy Police turn to social media for uptick in holiday theft

GILROY, Calif. - From malls to gas stations, pictures of suspected thieves now cover the Gilroy Police Department's Facebook page.

This girl is accused of stealing a pair of jeans from Kohls, and these two guys walked out of Costco with a 75 inch TV worth more than two-thousand dollars according to the Facebook Page. Turning to social media is helping Gilroy Police catch and identify the suspected thieves. Until then, they face the court of public opinion.



"It helps identify people and keep the community in the know of what's going on. We can only do so much and so if you get the public involved it just helps the overall crime get solved," said Corporal Bobby Griffith of the Gilroy Police Department.

According to Gilroy Police, there is usually an uptick in thefts during this time of year, and social media helps combat that.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, you're asked to cal GPD.