News

Gov. candidate John Cox speaks with KION ahead of the June Primary election

California's Primary Election is June 5th

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 11:43 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 11:43 PM PDT

GOVERNOR CANDIDATE JOHN COX ON KION

SALINAS, Calif. - California's 2018 Governor race is wide-open with Gov. Jerry Brown leaving office. Republican John Cox is hoping to fill that seat. Cox was in Monterey County last week, and sat down in the KION studio for an interview about his campaign, and some of the major issues facing California residents. 

A recent poll showed Cox in 2nd place, with 18 percent support, behind only Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

The primary election is Tuesday, June 5th. In California's "top two" Primary system, the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, will advance to the November ballot. 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

The Empire State Building opens, "Citizen Kane" premieres, Cheerios are introduced, Elvis gets hitched, President Bush delivers his "Mission Accomplished" speech, and President Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden, all on this day.

Read More »
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Want to prolong your life expectancy by more than a decade? A new study suggests that you can do just that by following these five healthy habits.

Read More »
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" dominated the weekend box office, but where does its opening rank all time?

Read More »
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

A candy maker was one of the first big business acquisition during 2018, here's a look at other large mergers and acquisitions this year.

Read More »