Gov. candidate John Cox speaks with KION ahead of the June Primary election

GOVERNOR CANDIDATE JOHN COX ON KION

SALINAS, Calif. - California's 2018 Governor race is wide-open with Gov. Jerry Brown leaving office. Republican John Cox is hoping to fill that seat. Cox was in Monterey County last week, and sat down in the KION studio for an interview about his campaign, and some of the major issues facing California residents.

A recent poll showed Cox in 2nd place, with 18 percent support, behind only Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 5th. In California's "top two" Primary system, the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, will advance to the November ballot.