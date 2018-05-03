Higher gas prices on the Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Gas prices have skyrocketed on the Central Coast.

It wasn't impossible to find a station under 3 dollars a gallon just a few months ago. But that’s not the case anymore. And whether you drive often or not at all, this trend has everybody talking.

“Yes I’ve noticed the increase in gas prices! You know, it wasn't’ too long ago it was 50 cents cheaper.” Pat Stanford says this is what many are experiencing on the Central Coast. The higher prices have others searching for cheaper prices. Pat Ireland says, “We live in Carmel Valley. I drove here because they usually have the cheapest gas, and this isn't cheap”

It’s the price that all must pay. And while most people cringe at the idea of higher prices, others are more optimistic.

“I don’t think it’s going to get that bad that it will affect our vacations.

I think we’ll be able to do fine.” Don Hardy lives in Aptos and takes his RV on a few road trips a year. But for those who to travel the long haul on a daily basis, it stings a bit more.

Marco Saldana says, “We live in king city and commute to Gonzales for church three times a week...and gas price have been making that a little more difficult.”

Between commuting to church and work, Marco says it’s getting harder to support the ones he loves. “It’s a hundred and forty. Every week…can’t provide everything I need for my family.”

According to AAA, the highest recorded average price for this time of year was $4.64.We aren't there just yet, but AAA says they expect prices to peak around Memorial Day. They say there are many reasons for this including high crude oil prices and consumer demand. And while truck drivers are typically reimbursed for gas...this affects them in a different way.

Long time trucker, Brittin Lang says, “It all goes into the overhead. So the more you got to put into maintaining and paying for fuel and everything else… you know. That’s less they can spread around for raises and other things they can do for the drivers.”

