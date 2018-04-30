News

Home run! 'Slow Motion Kid' video goes viral

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:47 AM PDT

KUTV - Hitting a home run is memorable and one baseball player made sure his home run was memorable for everyone.

An unidentified young baseball player celebrated his big hit in slow motion - methodically moving his arms and legs in dramatic movements.

When an adult attempted to speed the kid up, the boy shrugged him off and resumed his "running" completed with a slide over home plate.

The video now dubbed the "Slow Motion Kid," was posted less than 24 hours ago by a Twitter user named, Tabby Rodriguez. She stated that the kid is her younger cousin. It has been viewed for more 3 million times so far.

“If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered,” she wrote.

