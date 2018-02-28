News

Hundreds protest at San Francisco ICE office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - About 200 people are protesting outside the San Francisco offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement following its announcement of more than 150 arrests of people living in California illegally.

Dozens at Wednesday's rally chanted "shut ICE down" and held signs reading "Stop racist deportations."

San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi says his office has sent a letter demanding that attorneys be allowed to meet with those who were detained in the three-day sweep that started Sunday. He says he hasn't received a response.

The arrests came days after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a rare public warning that immigration raids were likely. ICE Director Thomas Homan on Wednesday called her "no better than a gang lookout."

Schaaf says she broke no laws and gave no specific information about the targets or locations of planned raids.

