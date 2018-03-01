News

ICE chief: 800 avoided arrest due to Oakland mayor's warning

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 12:14 PM PST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 06:48 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A federal immigration official says about 800 people living illegally in Northern California avoided being arrested because Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned that immigration raids were upcoming.
    
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Thomas Homan told "Fox and Friends" Wednesday that Schaaf's action was "no better than a gang lookout yelling 'police' when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood."
    
Homan says the Justice Department is looking into whether Schaaf obstructed justice.
    
The mayor warned residents Saturday night of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area.
    
The agency on Tuesday said that agents arrested more than 150 people in California after the mayor's warning in a sweep that covered cities from Sacramento to Stockton in California's Central Valley agricultural heartland.

Copyright © 2018 KION. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

With March marking National Nutrition Month, take a look at 10 foods that aren't as good for you as you thought.

Read More »
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Salem is gripped by witch hysteria, Yellowstone becomes the world's first national park, the Lindbergh baby is kidnapped, and the Watergate Seven are indicted, all on this day.

Read More »
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Students returned to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 28, two weeks after a gunman killed 17 people.

Read More »
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »