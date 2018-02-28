News

Inmate attacks Santa Cruz County Correctional Officer

By:

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 10:06 AM PST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 03:13 PM PST

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A Santa Cruz County Correctional Officer was assaulted by an inmate Monday night. 

The attack happened inside a jail housing unit after an argument broke out between 20-year-old inmate, Jackson Cayot and another inmate. Thinking the dispute was over, the correctional officer continued with his daily work when Cayot swung. 

"Moments later, Cayot approached our officer, verbally threatened him and then threw a cup of water at him. Cayot then swung a closed fist at our officer in an attempt to punch him," said Lt. Mitch Medina. 

The officer took Cayot to the ground and called for help. Both Cayot and the correctional officer sustained minor injuries. 

Lt. Medina said, "This is the second unprovoked attack on Correctional Officers within the past few months. In December, inmate Javier Perez attacked three officers before he was eventually restrained. All three officers sustained injuries during the assault, one is still off duty because of injuries sustained during that unprovoked attacked."

 

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

With March marking National Nutrition Month, take a look at 10 foods that aren't as good for you as you thought.

Read More »
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Salem is gripped by witch hysteria, Yellowstone becomes the world's first national park, the Lindbergh baby is kidnapped, and the Watergate Seven are indicted, all on this day.

Read More »
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Students returned to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 28, two weeks after a gunman killed 17 people.

Read More »
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »