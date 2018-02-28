Inmate attacks Santa Cruz County Correctional Officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A Santa Cruz County Correctional Officer was assaulted by an inmate Monday night.

The attack happened inside a jail housing unit after an argument broke out between 20-year-old inmate, Jackson Cayot and another inmate. Thinking the dispute was over, the correctional officer continued with his daily work when Cayot swung.

"Moments later, Cayot approached our officer, verbally threatened him and then threw a cup of water at him. Cayot then swung a closed fist at our officer in an attempt to punch him," said Lt. Mitch Medina.

The officer took Cayot to the ground and called for help. Both Cayot and the correctional officer sustained minor injuries.

Lt. Medina said, "This is the second unprovoked attack on Correctional Officers within the past few months. In December, inmate Javier Perez attacked three officers before he was eventually restrained. All three officers sustained injuries during the assault, one is still off duty because of injuries sustained during that unprovoked attacked."