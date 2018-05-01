Lion attack caught on camera

CBS News - A wildlife park owner was mauled by a lion after he entered the animal's enclosure on Saturday morning (4/28).

Mike Hodge, a 67-year-old British expat, was rushed to hospital with injuries to the neck and jaw following the attack at the Marakele Predator Park in South Africa, owned by Hodge and his wife.

The family moved to South Africa from the UK 30 years ago and opened the private sanctuary, located just outside Thabazimbi in the North West Province, in 2010.

A statement from the family says, "One of the highlights for tourists is a trip into the lion enclosure and as he does every day Mike alighted from the safari vehicle to open the gate to exit after he had shown visitors around. As a precaution a staff member routinely ensures that Shamba is distracted and removed from the gate area. This can clearly be seen in the video as the staff member walks away from the tourists along the perimeter fence.

Unexpectedly and unfortunately Shamba the male lion returned and bared down on Mike who retreated – running towards the vehicle. A tourist filmed the whole incident. Shamba dragged Mike from the vehicle and Shamba was unfortunately fatally injured in the ensuing attempt to save Mike during the attack.

The crying heard in the background on the video was that of a tourist. His wife Chrissy was in town during the incident and daughter Emma was at the main gate.

Mike was rushed to the local hospital and stabilized before being airlifted to a Johannesburg hospital,” says his wife and partner in the sanctuary Chrissy Hodges. “He has a broken jaw and several lacerations, but is recovering well.

This has been a double tragedy for the family who hand raised 10 year old Shamba as a cub. He was bred at their sanctuary. Mike, a wildlife veteran is only too aware of the dangers of working with wildlife but they remain his passion - he has lived and breathed for them for 30 years. “The entire family is devastated by the loss of Shamba,” says Chrissy.

Mike's recovery process will be long and arduous however he shall continue his incredible work with African Wildlife which will include writing a book about his experiences with these incredible animals."