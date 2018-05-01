Los Angeles police chase RV possibly with child on board

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Police were chasing an armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who is believed to have two young children with him.

The chase initially began on surface streets at normal speeds heading toward the Hollywood area Tuesday (5/1). The suspect later entered the 101 Freeway and then the 170 heading northbound in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect was believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident and had been chased earlier in the day by sheriff's deputies in the Santa Clarita area, until that pursuit was canceled.

Officials say they believe there are possibly two children, ages 11 months and three years, in the RV and the suspect is armed with a gun. The mother of the children reported the domestic violence suspect to deputies.

When the chase reached the Grapevine, Los Angeles helicopters had to abort the chase.

It's unknown when the suspect was apprehended.