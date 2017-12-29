News

Man arrested after probation search in Watsonville

Drugs found near children in the house

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested in Watsonville after officers found guns and drugs during a probation search.

According to police, officers searched the home just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 28th.

Officers found two handguns, about a pound of suspected meth, gang indicia, and evidence of drug sales. The drugs were found in an area accessible to children.

28-year-old Jesse Rubalcava was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County jail on several charges including child endangerment.

