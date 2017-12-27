Masked gunman robs optical store in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Morgan Hill Police need help finding a masked gunman who robbed an optical store over the weekend.

According to police, the suspect walked into EYEfiniTEA Optique& Lounge located at 15700 Monterey Road and showed employees a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

The suspect ran out of the business with money and two pairs of sunglasses.

Police describe the armed suspect as a 26 to 27-year-old Hispanic male. He is about 5'6 in height, and was wearing a blue medical mask and dark grey shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Espejo at 669-253-4868.