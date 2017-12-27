News

Masked gunman robs optical store in Morgan Hill

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 12:40 PM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 12:40 PM PST

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Morgan Hill Police need help finding a masked gunman who robbed an optical store over the weekend. 

According to police, the suspect walked into EYEfiniTEA Optique& Lounge located at 15700 Monterey Road and showed employees a gun in his waistband and demanded money. 

The suspect ran out of the business with money and two pairs of sunglasses. 

Police describe the armed suspect as a 26 to 27-year-old Hispanic male. He is about 5'6 in height, and was wearing a blue medical mask and dark grey shirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Espejo at 669-253-4868. 

 

