Monterey County Sheriff candidate holds endorsement announcement, answers no questions

SALINAS, Calif. - Monterey County Sheriff candidate, Scott Davis, held a press conference, Wednesday. Davis, his campaign, and the Monterey County Deputy Sheriff's Association supporters behind him, didn't take any questions.

The event was an announcement of endorsements from the Monterey County DSA, San Mateo DSA, Santa Clara DSA, and other law enforcement personnel.

There was little recognition of the accusation against Davis and his campaign. Accusers say he embezzled money from the DSA, to his campaign. Something he has denied.

"Scott Davis has also publicly denied these accusations, and simply believes it's a political smear campaign tactic," Bill Hija, Acting Monterey DSA President, read in a prepared statement.

The phrases "political smear" and "political attack" are ones we have heard a lot in this race, despite this being a nonpartisan election. Davis has often said his opponent, Sheriff Steve Bernal, is a "Trump Republican," and that is what is behind the accusations.



Bernal spokesperson, David Armanasco, addressed the comments. "This has nothing to

do with being a Trump Republicans or Hillary Clinton Democrat," he said. "If that's all you got, is that he's a Democrat, that's not enough."

Wednesday's event was largely free from this race's usual mudslinging. Davis, who sits on the Salinas City Council, was presented with an oversized check from the Monterey DSA, for $30,000. Most of the time was spent discussing the contribution and his endorsements, but did take the time to address Bernal's leadership.



"Leadership that will end a culture of corruption in the Sheriff's office. Put an end to the complete mismanagement of the Sheriff's budget," Davis said.

DSA Attorneys say the corruption stems from retaliation for not endorsing Bernal. Armanasco tells me there is no proof, and that is not true.



"Why don't we know what they are accusing," he said. "If there was corruption, there would be other Sheriff's agencies investigating, and there isn't any."

Public financial records show Bernal has raised about $80,000 more than Davis, as of late April.



KION reached out to Davis' campaign about the partisan rhetoric. They say they are working to get that to KION shortly.

