Monterey County

Soledad ag company hit with big fine

Employees were provided unsafe, unsanitary housing

By:

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 09:13 AM PST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 03:12 PM PST

SOLEDAD, Calif. - A Soledad-based farm labor contractor will pay $168,082 in penalties for providing illegal and substandard housing to harvest workers in 2017.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Future Ag Management, Inc. housed 22 employees in crowded, unsanitary quarters with just a single sink and shower. Investigators described restroom facilities as “unsanitary and infested with insects.”

In addition to overcrowding and unsanitary conditions, health officials also determined that water given to workers was unsafe for human consumption.

“The living conditions we found in this investigation can only be described as inhumane,” said Susana Blanco, Wage and Hour Division District Director in San Francisco.

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

With March marking National Nutrition Month, take a look at 10 foods that aren't as good for you as you thought.

Read More »
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Salem is gripped by witch hysteria, Yellowstone becomes the world's first national park, the Lindbergh baby is kidnapped, and the Watergate Seven are indicted, all on this day.

Read More »
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Students returned to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 28, two weeks after a gunman killed 17 people.

Read More »
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »