Soledad ag company hit with big fine

SOLEDAD, Calif. - A Soledad-based farm labor contractor will pay $168,082 in penalties for providing illegal and substandard housing to harvest workers in 2017.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Future Ag Management, Inc. housed 22 employees in crowded, unsanitary quarters with just a single sink and shower. Investigators described restroom facilities as “unsanitary and infested with insects.”

In addition to overcrowding and unsanitary conditions, health officials also determined that water given to workers was unsafe for human consumption.

“The living conditions we found in this investigation can only be described as inhumane,” said Susana Blanco, Wage and Hour Division District Director in San Francisco.