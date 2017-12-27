News

Monterey officer-involved-shooting suspect transferred to jail

Posted: Dec 18, 2017 03:21 AM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 09:29 AM PST

MONTEREY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

MONTEREY, Calif. - UPDATE: 12/26/2017 9:45 a.m. The suspect who shot at Monterey Police officers is out of the hospital and in jail. 

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Andrew Lee Jones was booked into the Monterey County Jail on December 22. 

On Sunday, December 17, Jones' family called police on him and said he was agitated and armed with a knife. Monterey PD responded to the 100 block of Surf Way and as they approached Jones began to shoot. 

Two officers, 15-year veteran and a 12-year veteran shot back at Jones. The officers were not injured. Jones was struck and taken to a trauma center where police expected him to survive. 

 Jones bail has been set for $3,005,000. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 12/18/2017 1:19 p.m. The suspect in an officer involved shooting in Monterey is recovering at the hospital. 

According to Monterey Police, officers received a call from a family member of 40-year-old Andrew Lee Jones stating that Jones was agitated and armed with a gun and knife. Monterey PD responded to the 100 block of Surf Way around 9:06 p.m. Sunday night when Jones began shooting. 

Two officers, 15-year veteran and a 12-year veteran shot back at Jones. The officers were not injured. Jones was struck and taken to a trauma center where police expect him to survive. 

"Once Jones is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple counts including:  the attempted murder of peace officers, being a felon in possession of a firearm and related charges," said Monterey PD. 

The on-going investigation into the officer involved shooting is being handled by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. 

The investigation into the attempted murder of peace officers is being investigated by the Monterey Police Department. 

Anyone with information about the shooting itself is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jeremiah Ruttschow at 831-646-3814. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

An officer involved shooting in Monterey overnight.

It happened just after 9 p.m. In the 100 block of Surf Way. Police say that a suspect shot at officers and they returned fire. The suspect was hit and taken to Natividad Medical Center with unknown injuries. The officers were not hit.

We'll update this story as we get more information.

