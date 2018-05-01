Morgan Hill Officer accidentally fires weapon, fragments strike teenager

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A teenager had a bullet fragment removed near her eye after a Morgan Hill Police Officer accidentally fired his weapon.

Sunday evening, Morgan Hill Officers were called to the area of Cochrane Plaza after receiving information about a stolen van in the area. Officers found the van and the driver refused to stop. They were able to end the chase in the area of Llagas Ave and Del Monte Ave by using a technique that caused the vehicle to spin out. Two teenage girls got out of the van and walked toward the officers while the driver, a 16-year-old, stayed in the van.

As the teenagers were being directed to the ground, a 23-year veteran officer accidentally discharged his service weapon into the ground near them where the bullet broke apart. One of the teenagers was struck near her eye by a fragment from the bullet. She was transported to Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, where it was successfully removed.

The department says its number one priority is to protect and serve the community. As is standard practice, the officer was placed on administrative leave while Morgan Hill Police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office investigate this incident and figure out what led to the accidental discharge of the service weapon. The department offers its thoughts with the teenager and her family during this time.