Multiple cars overturn during Central Coast wet weather

Capitola accident near 41st

Capitola accident near 41st

SALINAS, Calif. - Wet weather has played a factor in several car accidents on the Central Coast and law enforcement agencies urge drivers to slow down.

Monday afternoon, an SUV overturned after striking another car on North Davis Road and Rossi Street in Salinas.

No injuries were reported but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Courtesy: Jason Camp

JASON CAMP

JASON CAMP

---

In Santa Cruz County a woman crashed her car going southbound on Highway 17 near Laurel Curve.

The accident occurred around 12:20 p.m. and caused major delays in the area requiring drivers to use the shoulder to get around.

The woman involved in the solo car accident suffered possible broken bones according to CHP officer Trista Drake.

Another vehicle spun 50 feet off Highway 17 near Summit Road. CHP said the car ended up down an embankment where it struck a tree.

"In Capitola, Officer Jimenez inspected tire tread depth after responding to a roll over collision this morning in the rain," said CHP. "Fortunately no injuries were reported at this collision on Highway 1 near 41st Ave."

As we start to see rain again, law enforcement agencies want to remind drivers to take proper safety precautions. Reduce your speed, increase your following distance and check the condition of your tires. If you witness unsafe driving or suspect someone driving under the influence call 911.