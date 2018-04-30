News

New target date announced for Highway 1 reopening

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 01:03 PM PDT

BIG SUR, Calif. - Caltrans announced that the new target date for the reopening of Highway 1 near Mud Creek will be in mid-September.

After it opens, there may still be lane closures from time to time as the roadwork continues.

The highway has been closed since last May when there was a major land slide. 

Caltrans said that though the highway is closed, local businesses are still open in the area.

They also announced that Paul's slide has been cleaned up, but is still an active zone

We will continue to update the target date as information becomes available.

