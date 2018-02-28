Nick Cunningham returns to Central Coast from Olympics

Nick Cunningham returns to Central...

MONTEREY, Calif. - One of the Central Coast's very own Olympic athletes arrived back on the Peninsula today, and was greeted with a warm welcome. It was a special moment when Monterey's own three-time winter Olympic veteran walked through the arrival doors at the Monterey Regional Airport.

Nick Cunningham arrived home from the 2018 Olympics in South Korea Tuesday afternoon. He competed in the 2-man and 4-man bobsled events where he and his team finished 21st and 19th respectively. He was greeted by about two dozen friends and family members who made signs to welcome him home. It was a sight he was more than happy to see.

"One of the best parts of the going to the Olympics is being able to come home after and celebrate with everyone and the support system behind everything. No Olympian will ever say they did it by themselves. It's the people at home that push you to be at this level. And so to be able to come home again and celebrate this with my family, friends, and all of my support is an unbelievable experience and I can't wait to share it with everybody," said Nick Cunningham.

Cunningham went on to say he loved all that South Korea had to offer and enjoyed the venues and hanging out with other athletes in his off time. We also asked him if he ever questioned his safety being so close to North Korea during such a tense time. He said he never felt unsafe and, being a member of the military himself, knew that his military would never let him go somewhere he would be in danger.