No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway

CHP

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Authorities said a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway.



The California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach.



Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent - more than double the legal limit.



The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse while under the influence. The white horse, Guera, wasn't hurt and was released to the man's mother.



The California Highway Patrol offered a message to the public on Twitter: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated."

So a horse walks onto the 91 freeway...no joke. Rider arrested by CHP for DUI in the greater Long Beach area. Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic. @CBSLA @NBCLA @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA @CNN @FoxNews @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/YdiL54ctvQ — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 25, 2018