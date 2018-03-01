Northridge Mall contest will start a new business for free

Local malls popup challenge

SALINAS, Calif. - If you've ever wanted to start a business but just don't have the money or resources to do it, this may be your chance.

We all have those ideas that we think would be a retail hit if only we had the space and audience to sell to. For the next month, the Northridge Shopping Mall is looking for a unique business to put in with their other stores and it's for free!

They're calling it the Battle of the Pop-Up! From now until March 30th, the Northridge Mall wants you to submit your thoughts and ideas for a mall kiosk where you would be selling your products. One winner will be picked after the deadline and will receive a kiosk in the mall to set up your new business, support from their merchandising department, marketing support, and the best part? Four months free rent! Local businesses take up around 35% of stores within the Northridge Mall, and they're looking for a chance to expand on that.

"We want all of those mom and pops, we want people who say their Grandmother had this great recipe and now they're doing these cookies and they have these great way to present them. Yeah, we're looking for all types of ideas!" said Northridge Mall Director of Marketing Jennifer Filice.

Once the winner is informed, they'll need to get their business license by June in order to move in that month and show off their dream business. Starwood Retail Partners, who own and operate the mall, have done similar contests in other malls around the country. We are told those businesses were very successful and well received!

The application process can be done in the mall or online. Here is the link to the online application:

https://www.shop-northridge-mall.com/thechallenge